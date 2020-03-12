Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.03.2020 | 13:46
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Webinar

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Webinar

PR Newswire

London, March 12

12/03/2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Investor update webinar

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar today, on Thursday 12 March at 1pm to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

Please find the presentation here.

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com

