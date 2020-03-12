Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to host a live webinar today at 2:00pm EST (11:00am PST) with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), a global resource-focused investment firm.

John Proust, Japan Gold's Chairman and CEO, will join Jacob Willoughby, Red Cloud's Vice President of Research, for a live update on Japan Gold and a discussion about what's ahead for 2020 and beyond.

Registration for the webinar: https://www.redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-jg/

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 30 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information, please contact:

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1491

Email: info@japangold.com

