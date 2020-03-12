Global Nanoemulsion Market in CBD Industry Predicted to Exceed $14 Billion by 2025

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nanoemulsion market is predicted to be one of the largest sub-markets in the cannabis industry, and experts project nanoemulsions to show a continued growth in the coming years. One industry expert company recently said that the nanoemulsion market is estimated to rise to $14.91 Billion by the end of 2025 and that other recent industry reports show that the recreational cannabis beverage industry is on the rise, and nanoemulsion-infused beverages are leading to the development of drinkable cannabis products that are both potent and fast acting. An article Health Europa discussed a report from Transparency Market Research stating: "Nanoemulsion-based cannabis beverages are fast acting and have high bioavailability, meaning the body will absorb a higher amount of the THC or CBD. This is because nanoemulsions, which have been used for many years in other industries such as pharmaceutics and cosmetics, can be absorbed into the body and brought into the brain more quickly without requiring any external oils or fats. Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD).

The article continued: "Drinking beverages using cannabis nanoemulsions is convenient and predictable - people who consumer nanoemulsion drinks can experience a consistent effect on two different days, for example. Similar to alcohol, consumers can feel the effect quickly, starting at around 10 minutes in and maxing out at about 30 minutes, generally lasting a couple of hours, at which point it drops out quickly. These attributes make nanoemulsions useful for pharmaceutical purposes, as it's easier for medical practitioners to know how much to prescribe. Also, users feel the benefits immediately, potentially averting cases of over-usage. Nanoemulsions are able to dissolve large amount of hydrophobics coupled with the ability of protecting drugs from processes such as hydrolysis and enzymatic degradation make them ideal carrier. The several advantages of nanoemulsion over conventional emulsion including micro-droplet size of nanoemulsion with higher efficiency as a better carrier - all factors which are helping to drive the growth of the global nanoemulsion market."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Pressure BioSciences Nearing Complete Sellout on Pre-Launch Offering of Game-Changing UST System for Processing CBD Oil into Water-Soluble Nanoemulsions - Pressure BioSciences, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced that the Company has received a purchase order from a new customer, Can B Corp (OTC: CANBD), for one of its proprietary BaroShear K45 Ultra Shear Technology ("UST")-based systems for processing CBD Oil into stable, effectively water-soluble, highly absorbable nanoemulsions of oil in water. Such nanoemulsions are expected to exhibit levels of bioavailability that far exceed the absorption efficiency of today's macro or microemulsions of CBD Oil.

CBD is extracted from the hemp plant in an oil. As with any oil-based product, it is difficult for the water-based biology of human bodies to access and absorb CBD molecules from relatively large hemp oil droplets. These poor and variable absorption levels of CBD result in low and variable bioavailability of the CBD molecules available in the body for the treatment of targeted conditions. Low or widely varying levels of CBD absorption and bioavailability may significantly impact the effective delivery of the potential benefits of many CBD products on the market today.

Mr. Marco Alfonsi, CEO of Can B Corp, said: "It is apparent to us that PBI's breakthrough UST platform is emerging as a pivotal market-changing technology enabling a new generation of CBD and other cannabinoid products to more effectively meet supplier objectives and consumer demands. Offering effective water solubility of cannabinoids, PBI's UST-based BaroShear K45 system is expected to produce high CBD absorption rates and bioavailability from ingestion or topical application of cannabinoid products."

Mr. Alfonsi concluded: "We look forward with anticipation to the delivery of the BaroShear K45 system in Q4 2020. We are excited to be one of only a handful of companies worldwide that will be among the first to have the ability to process cannabinoid products with this revolutionary nanoemulsification system. We believe the UST-based BaroShear K45 will allow us to reach levels of absorption and bioavailability in our products that far exceed that of other manufacturers on the market today."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of Pressure BioSciences, Inc., commented: "Importantly, the optimized effectiveness for the consumer also translates into allowing top-shelf manufacturers like Can B Corp to achieve targeted product effects from much lower levels of cannabinoids in their marketed products. This should offer them a dramatic new cost efficiency, for both ingested or topically applied products. We also believe that Can B Corp's routine use of our BaroShear K45 system will allow them to increase even more the current high-quality level of their products."

Pressure BioSciences' Board Chairman, Jeffrey N. Peterson, framed a larger perspective: "When I first discovered PBI's unique high-pressure technologies being applied to extremely challenging life sciences problems many years ago, my chemical engineering education at MIT suddenly stood at attention. The insights of thermodynamics illuminated a wide range of valuable application possibilities extending far beyond PBI's initial and successful breakthroughs as a "gentle giant" in sample preparation required by thousands of scientists prior to analytical testing. A decade later, our innovation of Ultra Shear Technology is allowing valuable materials that exist as oils (and thus do not naturally mix with water) to finally be prepared in effectively water soluble preparations that can be easily absorbed by the water-based biology of our bodies, without requiring heavy use of undesirable chemical additives."Read this and more news for Pressure BioSciences at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/

Other recent developments in the cannabis/cbd/hemp industries:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice ("EU GMP") certification. EU GMP certification is granted to companies whose production facilities demonstrate a high degree of quality and consistency in their manufacturing procedures and is a requirement for the export of medical cannabis products into most European markets.

In addition, Aurora is pleased to announce it has received all necessary approvals from local regulators in Germany for sales of its medical cannabis products, following a temporary sales suspension on certain products in December 2019 . Aurora will fulfill existing sales orders from inventory currently held in Germany , ensuring local patients will have immediate access to medicine from their preferred pharmacy.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) recently announce that the Company has entered into an Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies") pursuant to which the Company may from time to time sell, through at-the-market ("ATM") offerings with Jefferies acting as sales agent, such common shares as would have an aggregate offer price of up to US$50,000,000. Neptune has also filed a prospectus supplement with securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which supplements Neptune's short form base shelf prospectus dated February 22, 2019, and Neptune's shelf registration statement on Form F-10 dated February 22, 2019, declared effective on February 26, 2019. The listing of any shares sold pursuant to the ATM facility is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Jefferies, at Neptune's discretion and instruction, will use its commercially reasonable efforts to sell the common shares at market prices from time to time. Sales in the ATM program will only be conducted in the United States through NASDAQ at market prices or at prices to be negotiated with the applicable purchaser. As a result, prices of Common Shares may vary as between purchasers and during the period of distribution. No sales will be conducted in Canada or through the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) recently announced that the Company plans to close its facilities in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, resulting in the elimination of approximately 500 positions. In addition, the Company no longer plans to bring a third greenhouse online in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. These actions are part of the Company's effort to align supply and demand while improving production efficiencies over time.

The greenhouses in B.C. account for approximately 3 million square feet of licensed production space and were put into commission, beginning in February 2018, after a period of phased retrofitting to help Canopy Growth scale up to supply the new Canadian adult-use market. Nearly 17 months after the creation of the legal adult-use market, the Canadian recreational market has developed slower than anticipated, creating working capital and profitability challenges across the industry.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) recently announced that their CBD PM and CBD Freeze products have been voted the winner of the prestigious 2020 Product of the Year award in the CBD Sleep Aid and CBD Topical categories, respectively.

This is America's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, as 40,000 voters participated in an online study organized by independent research firm Kantar Media Group. cbdMD Chief Marketing Officer, Ken Cohn, accepted the award on behalf of the company during a special ceremony in New York City last night.

