Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, has won the Best RegTech Solution Award from FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards consider nominations from 3,750 companies around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech and InsurTech.

"It's an honor to be a FinTech Breakthrough winner again," said Julie Iskow, COO of Workiva. "With our powerful, end-to-end platform, our customers connect and manage all of their data from initial systems of record to final reports with transparency and accountability."

"Companies spend millions of dollars on advanced ERP systems but still rely heavily on manual processes to analyze and report performance data," said James Johnson, Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough. "These manual processes severely limit reporting and compliance accuracy and productivity, driving the need for financial transformation in the office of the CFO."

"Workiva addresses these limitations head-on. Their platform offers an actionable solution with real results, and we're pleased to award Workiva with the 2020 Best RegTech Solution," said Johnson.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

