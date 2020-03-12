The global vegan cheese market is poised to grow by USD 1.27 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005403/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Cheese Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Vegan Cheese Market Analysis Report by Source (Soy milk, Almond milk, Rice milk, and Other milk alternatives), Variant (Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Cream cheese, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/vegan-cheese-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of organized retailing outlets worldwide. In addition, the expansion of production capacities is anticipated to boost the growth of the vegan cheese market.

Organized retailing outlets such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are increasing the penetration of vegan cheese products. With the growing urban population, the demand for convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets is increasing across the world. Also, prominent retailers are focusing on expanding their geographical presence by launching new outlets. For instance, in March 2018, Walmart announced its plans to open 50 new stores across India. The increase in the number of such organized retailing outlets is expected to further fuel the growth of the global vegan cheese market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Vegan Cheese Market Companies:

Bute Island Foods Ltd.

Bute Island Foods Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Sheese Blocks, Creamy Sheese, Sheese Wedges, Grated Sheese, and Sheese Slices. The company offers a wide range of dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified vegan cheese alternatives.

Chicago Vegan Foods

Chicago Vegan Foods operates its business through segments such as Teese Vegan Cheese, Dandies Vegan Marshmallows, and Temptation Vegan Frozen Dessert. Teese Vegan Cheese is the key offering of the company. It is offered in the form of firm slices and shred cheeses.

FirstGrade International Ltd.

FirstGrade International Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Dried Fruit, Coconut Ingredients, Cocoa Chocolate, Dairy Alternatives, and Nuts. The company offers a wide range of coconut-based milk, yogurt, and hard and soft cheese alternatives.

Frescolat Srl

Frescolat Srl operates its business through segments such as Fresh cheeses, Goat cheeses, Traditional cheeses, and Bio cheeses. The company offers vegan and allergen-free cheese made from whole biologic germinated rice.

Fresh Start Fauxmage

Fresh Start Fauxmage operates its business through segments such as CREAMY HERB, CREAMY PESTO, MONK'S CHEDDAR STYLE, and Others. The company offers artisanal and nut-based, gluten-free vegan cheeses.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vegan Cheese Market Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Soy milk

Almond milk

Rice milk

Other milk alternatives

Vegan Cheese Market Variant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Cheddar

Cream cheese

Others

Vegan Cheese Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Global non-dairy yogurt market by product (almond-based, soy-based, coconut-based, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Global vegan cosmetics market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005403/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/