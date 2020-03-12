Wells Fargo Advisors: Vincent DiCarlo Named as Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors in 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Vincent DiCarlo, Private Wealth Financial Advisor, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Los Angeles, California, has been recognized on the 2020 Best in State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes.

This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind - helping their clients succeed.

Vincent has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Vincent is a graduate of Santa Clara University and earned a CFP from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. He is also a CPA from the California Board of Accountancy.

The Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors of their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

Media Contact:

Joy Ogbunamiri?

213-253-6038

