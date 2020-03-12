Wells Fargo Advisors: Jeffrey Germain Named as Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors in 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Jeffrey Germain, Private Wealth Financial Advisor, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Los Angeles, California, has been recognized on the 2020 Best in State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes.

This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind - helping their clients succeed.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best in State Wealth Advisors," said Germain. "As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals."

Jeffrey has more than 27 years of experience in the financial services industry. Jeffrey is a graduate of the University of Southern California and earned a CIMC from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors of their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $1.4 trillion in client assets as of April 11, 2019, Wells Fargo provides investment advice and guidance to clients through nearly 14,000 full-service financial advisors and 5,000 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is the trade name used by two separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company: Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (members SIPC). Statistics include other broker-dealers of Wells Fargo & Company can be found at www.wellsfargoadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Joy Ogbunamiri?

213-253-6038

Related Images

SOURCE: Wells Fargo Advisors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580401/Jeffrey-Germain-Named-as-Forbes-Best-in-State-Wealth-Advisors-in-2020