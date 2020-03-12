ChartIQ, a financial technology company that delivers software to help the finance world work smarter, announced today the appointment of Rajiv Shah as Global Head of Institutional Sales. In his role, Mr. Shah will spearhead the company's sales strategy globally, and help to expand ChartIQ into new channels of business across finance and other industries.

Mr. Shah brings a breadth of international technology and software sales experience, as well as industry knowledge that will be critical to ChartIQ's expansion into new markets. As the head of global sales, he'll be responsible for establishing the company's business development team in key markets London, Asia, and New York and will help implement a robust sales engagement model that can provide ChartIQ customers with the best-in-class tools to help them significantly improve workflows.

"There is no doubt as to the value Rajiv adds to ChartIQ's growing leadership team," said Julie Armstrong, Chief Commercial Officer of ChartIQ. "His prowess for devising business development strategies, driving engagement, and breaking into new markets is exceptional, and will be critical for our growth in the next few years."

Over the last 25 years, Mr. Shah has exponentially grown businesses to over ten times their revenue, and brings strong operational and field depth to ChartIQ. Previously, he served in leadership roles for Fidessa, where he devised the management enterprise operating model and opened up the mid-tier market that doubled consulting revenue for the company during the financial crisis. As a deft strategist in the field, he also led a number of Fidessa's key strategic wins across new markets, including the first global multi-asset electronic execution service with Major Dutch Securities Clearer and the initial global derivatives service with a major U.S. tier one bank.

"I'm excited to join a rapidly growing company like ChartIQ and look forward to working closely with our leadership team and customers," said Rajiv Shah. "This company is truly innovating the financial industry on a global scale. I'm proud to be joining in a key leadership role and helping the business grow."

Since ChartIQ's inception in 2012, the fintech firm has experienced rapid growth in the U.S. and has since expanded into new markets across the globe. The addition of Mr. Shah in London is part of the company's long-term strategy to bolster its presence in Europe, and will provide significant value to stakeholders and customers alike.

About ChartIQ

ChartIQ provides software to help the finance world work smarter. The maker of the industry's most powerful HTML5 financial charts, ChartIQ also delivers Finsemble, a desktop integration platform that links any application together to create modern, smart desktops. ChartIQ's solutions are built-in current web technology to help firms innovate faster, saving them time and money. Founded in 2012, ChartIQ is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. Some of the largest financial institutions are among their 300 global customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.chartiq.com.

