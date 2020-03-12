Focus Financial Partners: Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Wealth Partners Hires Michael Kitces and Jeffrey Levine

Reinforces Buckingham As a Leader in Attracting Outstanding Advisor Talent

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Michael Kitces and Jeffrey Levine have joined Buckingham Wealth Partners ("Buckingham").

Kitces has been appointed Head of Planning Strategy and will help Buckingham design and further enhance its evidence-based planning approach. He will also provide counsel on priority corporate initiatives. Levine has been appointed Director of Advanced Planning and will lead Buckingham's financial planning strategies, providing education and support for Buckingham advisors.

Kitces' industry blog for financial advisors, Nerd's Eye View at Kitces.com, written in partnership with Levine, along with his weekly Financial Advisor Success podcast, collectively reach over 250,000 readers and listeners monthly.

"I am thrilled to welcome Michael and Jeffrey to the Buckingham family," said Adam Birenbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners. "They are industry thought leaders and will help us expand our ability to help more clients fulfill their financial dreams. Our powerful combination puts on full display our continued investment in, and dedication to, creating an exceptional destination for clients and advisors alike."

"We are excited to see Buckingham make such important hires," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Recruitment of leading advisors is essential to deepening our partner firms' ability to serve existing clients and attract new ones, yet is one of the most challenging issues facing the wealth management industry. By making hires of this caliber, Buckingham continues to position its business as a destination for clients seeking outstanding fiduciary advice."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus") is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Wealth Partners

Buckingham Wealth Partners is among the nation's largest providers of independent financial planning and turnkey wealth management services. Through its subsidiary organizations, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, a leading independent registered advisory firm with over 40 locations nationwide and approximately 140 advisors, and Buckingham Strategic Partners, a turnkey wealth management services provider supporting thousands of independent financial advisors, Buckingham Wealth Partners supports advisors of any growth stage or ambition and helps individuals, families and business alike strive to fulfill their financial dreams. For more information about Buckingham, please visit www.buckinghamwealthpartners.com.

