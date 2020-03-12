Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Matica Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: MMJFF) ("the Company"), a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. CEO of the Company, Boris Ziger, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the medical sales license that was recently secured by the Company's subsidiary, RoyalMax. "That's a huge development for us. This has really been what we've been working towards for several years," said Ziger. "RoyalMax is a Health Canada license holder. So, we can actually grow and process cannabis now, which is absolutely huge for us," explained Ziger. "Right now, we are steps away from revenue."

Ziger then expanded on the Company's repurposed indoor cannabis grow facility, which is located inside a former undercover police station. "We've built a first-class facility over there," said Ziger. "It's a small one, about 10,000 square feet," he added. "We've been growing absolutely incredible cannabis over there."

Jolly then commented on the plummeting stocks associated with many companies in the cannabis industry, and asked Ziger about the future of the cannabis industry and what it means for the Company. Ziger shared his background as a stock broker, and explained that the cannabis industry experienced an irrational exuberance followed by a correction in the markets. "We've had a lot of challenges in the industry, a lot of regulatory challenges," said Ziger. He then explained that the correction seems to be slowing, leaving the quality cannabis companies to emerge.

"What do you think the biggest challenges are for your company and the industry itself?" asked Jolly. "The biggest challenge right now is getting through the growth period of the retail markets," said Ziger. "There's not enough outlets for our products," he explained. "It's a huge issue I think, but it's being addressed really well now," said Ziger. "We really need Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia to come on in a big way, and it is happening."

Jolly then asked about the Company's goals over the next two to three quarters. "The big thing for us, and this addresses what we talked about before, is quality," said Ziger. "There's mediocre product out there and there's a lot of it," he continued. "We want to show that we can grow very good product, and that all of Quebec can grow very good product," said Ziger. "That's going to be a big challenge for us. We want to make sure that what we're growing continues to be a high-quality product," he said. "That will develop a following and a brand, and that's what we need."

To hear Boris Ziger's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7529075-matica-enterprises-inc-discusses-upcoming-revenue-potential-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada. In the township of Hemmingford, Matica is building 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouse growing space, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a sprawling 181 acre property.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MATICA ENTERPRISES INC.

Boris Ziger

Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company's public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:

Telephone: 416-304-9935

E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com

Website: www.maticaenterprises.com, www.maticammj.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains statements about the Company's information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53389