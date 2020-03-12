Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117H7 ISIN: CA5768081096 Ticker-Symbol: 39N 
Tradegate
11.03.20
16:05 Uhr
0,019 Euro
+0,001
+4,47 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,011
0,020
15:02
0,011
0,019
15:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MATICA ENTERPRISES
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATICA ENTERPRISES INC0,019+4,47 %