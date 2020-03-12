Anzeige
WKN: 914505 ISIN: MXP320321310 Ticker-Symbol: FOMC 
Frankfurt
12.03.20
09:12 Uhr
5,478 Euro
-0,451
-7,61 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2020 | 14:29
110 Leser
Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2020

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announces that its Board of Directors has proposed an ordinary dividend in the amount of Ps. 10,360 million, to be paid during 2020. The dividend is subject to approval of the annual shareholders meeting to be held on March 20, 2020. This proposal represents an increase of 6.9% compared to the dividend paid during 2019.

About FEMSA
FEMSA creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, a public bottler of Coca-Cola products; and in the beer industry, as a shareholder of HEINEKEN, a brewer with operations in over 70 countries. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients. Through its business units, FEMSA has more than 295,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate is sustainability performance.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)