FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Breaks Ground On A New BioCampus At Its Billingham, UK Location

Groundbreaking Ceremony held as work for the BioCampus development commences

BILLINGHAM, England, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a world leading cGMP Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) supporting its partners in the biopharmaceutical industry with the development and production of their biologics, vaccines and gene therapies, held a ground breaking ceremony on March 10, 2020 signalling commencement of construction of the company's new BioCampus at its Billingham, UK location.

This BioCampus development will include the construction of 42,000 square foot purpose built office accommodation and visitor centre in addition to making ready the land for potential expansion that could include additional research and development laboratories and new manufacturing facilities.

"This will enable us to significantly enhance the quality of the working environment for our existing employees and provide visitors with a fantastic arrival experience," said Paul Found, chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, United Kingdom.

The up to £14.5M development is partly supported by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority (TVCA) through grant funding. It is expected that the new office accommodation will house approximately 250 of FDB's existing staff and support the addition of further 50 positions at the company's UK location to support its growing portfolio of partner programs.

"FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is doing fantastic work in our hugely important bioscience sector and creating the skilled jobs we need. Our funding for this new development recognises its commitment to the region and the opportunities it is providing for local people," said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen."By backing FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and other organisations such as Teesside University's centre for excellence and the National Horizons Centre, the Tees Valley is making its mark as a sector leader, driving forward innovation and jobs."

"We are committed to levelling up across the Northern Powerhouse and ensuring every community has the support and investment it needs to flourish," said Simon Clarke MP, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. "This world-class research centre right in the heart of the Tees Valley - backed with £2.65 million from the Government's Local Growth Fund - will be at the forefront of medical innovation as well as creating jobs and attracting further investment. It builds on almost £5 million of Local Growth Fund already spent in Stockton North and the further investment in the area through the Future High Streets Fund."

The construction is expected to be completed by March 2021.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas and Hillerod, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway microbial and ApolloX cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

