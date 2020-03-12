Practical Instructions Concerning the Annual General Meeting of Caverion Corporation

Caverion Corporation Investor News 12 March 2020 at 3.30 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion takes the spreading of the coronavirus (COVID-19) very seriously.? As a precautionary measure to decrease any risk of infection, Caverion informs of the practical arrangements in connection with its Annual General Meeting. The aim is to ensure that the meeting is as short and concise as possible in order to address the safety of our shareholders and other participants. By reducing the number of participants, increasing interpersonal distance, reducing the length of the meeting and decreasing general interaction, our aim is to lower the risk of any spread of the virus.

Participation by both the Board members and the Group Management Board members of Caverion Corporation will be minimised. The suggested new Board members will present themselves through video. No food or refreshments will be served in connection with the meeting. The seating arrangement provides extra space between people. Standing microphones are arranged and no microphone or any other things will be circulated in the audience. Hand sanitisers will be available at the premises.

Shareholders who are worried about the spread of the virus also have the possibility to avoid attending in person and instead exercise rights by way of proxy representation. Caverion also recommends such a solution to anyone who has recently travelled to a risk area or been in close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. We ask everyone to follow the instructions of the local health authorities.

The meeting will take place at the same date and venue as previously published in a stock exchange release on 7 February 2020, i.e. on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 10 a.m. Finnish time in the Messukeskus Helsinki, Conference Centre Siipi, Messuaukio 1, 00520 Helsinki, Finland. All meeting materials will be made available at the following address: http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/agm-2020.

For additional information, please contact:

Anne Viitala, Group General Counsel, tel. +358-40-511-6151, anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

