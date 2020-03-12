Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: ABNAF) ("the Company"), a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. CEO of the Company, Jim Pettit, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's performance throughout the 2019 drilling season. "Last year was a big drill season, we drilled almost 10,000 meters," said Pettit. "We had some interesting success," he continued, adding that the Company hit large intersections of low-grade gold mineralization.

Jolly then asked about the steps that are taken prior to each drilling season. "Well, we put together the analytics," explained Pettit, adding that this could include information that influences the mineralization. Pettit then expanded on the analytics the Company has gathered across 20,000 total meters of drilling, including a fault that may have influenced the low-grade mineralization of their latest drilling program. "What we could be looking at is a scenario where we move back north," said Pettit, adding that this could bring them closer to a heat source. "The heat really means a feeder system."

The conversation then turned to the Company's plans to return to the Forrest Kerr project located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle region. Pettit explained that the Company typically begins drilling at the Forrest Kerr project during the third week of June. "It really depends on the snow melt," he added, noting that the snow usually returns in October. "You have a four month window, but we have other properties," said Pettit.

Pettit then expanded on a drilling project the Company completed earlier in 2019 in the Yukon Territory, which did not produce the expected results. "That was the area where we were finding high-grade gold on the surface," said Pettit. "We're going to have another look at that," added Pettit. He also shared that the Company has another project on-hold in Saskatchewan.

To close the interview, Pettit expressed his confidence in the Company's 2020 drilling program, especially in regards to narrowing down areas with high-grade gold mineralization. "We're following the gold, following what we're doing and paying serious attention to it."

To hear Jim Pettit's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7529079-aben-resources-inc-discusses-2019-drilling-results-and-2020-goals-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

"Jim Pettit"

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53390