Jensen Partners Named Best Recruiter for Investor Relations & Asset Raising in 2020 Private Equity Wire European Awards

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, an executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, was named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising" by the readers of Private Equity Wire, a leading source for PE news and features. This is the first time that Jensen Partners has won the title in the European award set and follows its win in the 2019 U.S. awards.

This win comes as part of the publication's annual set of awards, honoring the best managers, investors, consultants, advisers and service providers in a range of categories in the private equity space for the year prior. The 2020 Private Equity Wire European Awards were celebrated on March 11 in London.

"This award win could not have come at a better time as we continue celebrations around our own recent expansion of two senior hires in Europe, Peter Mayer and George Lewis," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "Thank you to the readers of PE Wire. We look forward to an exciting year ahead as we continue to enhance and promote our practices to better serve our clients in the alternative investments space."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising professionals for the alternative investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary market mapping and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' model is based on the firm's global database of more than 22,000 global alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 11,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry. In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. Jensen Partners became the first executive search firm to track diverse candidates in the alternative investment space in 2019 and will begin tracking the movement of marketers specializing in ESG and impact investing in 2020.

Jensen Partners is also the recipient of awards for its executive search and recruiting work from industry trade publications HFMWeek, Alt Credit Intelligence and The Drawdown for the firms' expertise in hedge funds, private credit and private equity, respectively.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

