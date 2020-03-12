Tatari, Inc.: Tatari and Rockerbox Bring TV Data & Analytics to Marketing Attribution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Tatari, the leading data and analytics platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, today announced a partnership with Rockerbox, the leading attribution provider for direct-to-consumer brands, that will allow marketers to integrate Tatari's TV data and analytics into Rockerbox's platform.

"Tatari's combination of both incremental and view-through measurement is highly unique in the TV industry. We are delighted to now make our view-through attribution available outside of the Tatari dashboard in a data pipeline, and allow our clients to further integrate TV data with Rockerbox," said Philip Inghelbrecht, CEO at Tatari.

Rockerbox, named "Best Marketing Attribution Solution" in the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, provides marketers with a single source of truth by unifying marketing, e-commerce and customer data across all digital and offline channels.

Through the partnership with Tatari, joint customers can combine TV advertising response data from Tatari with Rockerbox to conduct more comprehensive attribution analysis across all digital advertising channels and further attribute ROI to the channels that are performing the best. For example, now marketers can construct LTV cohorts to better understand which of their consumers came from TV, the full user journey from someone who viewed the TV ad, and how much they will spend over a certain timeframe.

"We're extremely excited to integrate with Tatari as linear and streaming TV are becoming increasingly important to the media mix of our D2C client base," said Ron Jacobson, Co-founder and CEO at Rockerbox. "Rockerbox's ability to show cross-channel performance in one unified location enables our customers to see not just the value of the channels themselves but the impact they have on all other marketing channels."

To learn more, register today for Tatari and Rockerbox's joint webinar on April 1st, at 11am PT / 2pm ET: Measuring the ROI and Impact of TV Ads in a Cross-Channel World. In the upcoming webinar, learn how the new integration works, and how it provides unprecedented insight into TV advertising performance and ROI.

About Tatari

Tatari is a data & analytics company focused on buying and measuring ads across linear, streaming, and programmatic TV. Clients include established brands such as Roman, Daily Harvest, Calm and Dave.com. Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with further offices in Santa Monica, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv.

About Rockerbox

Rockerbox is the leading attribution solution for direct-to-consumer brands. Rockerbox enables marketers to scale efficiently by providing a single source of truth - unifying marketing, ecommerce and customer data across all digital and offline channels. Customers include leading brands such as Glossier, Burton, Hayneedle, Everlywell and Blue Apron. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.rockerbox.com.

