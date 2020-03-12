Argus and NXP Strengthen Vehicle Cyber Security With Joint Solution for Automotive Ethernet Networks

The joint solution of Argus Ethernet IDS integrated with NXP S32G vehicle network processors, enables mobility innovations, protecting in-vehicle Ethernet networks from cyber attacks to keep drivers connected and safe.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security , a global leader in automotive cyber security, and NXP Semiconductors, the world's largest supplier of automotive semiconductors, announce a new integrated solution that allows car makers to protect Ethernet network communications based on the NXP S32G vehicle processor . The solution will be showcased on the NXP eXperience site on March 26, 7:30 pm IST.

As Ethernet Networks are becoming an increasingly vital component for in-vehicle architectures and connected and automated mobility, the automotive industry faces new cyber security challenges and risks. With vehicle safety as the highest priority, it is critical that OEMs can rely on cyber security solutions of the highest standards to provide passengers with optimal defense against cyber threats.

The joint solution consists of:

Argus' Ethernet Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which detects malicious activity at the network and application layers to keep drivers connected and protected. With an engine built on the knowledge gained from extensive cyber research of in-vehicle network behavior, Argus' Ethernet IDS identifies behavior that would otherwise go amiss. The solution reports intrusions to the automaker's Automotive Security Operation Center (ASOC), allowing the event to be analyzed and managed across the fleet with solutions like Argus Fleet Protection .

NXP's S32G processor, a key building block for future vehicles by providing more than 10 times the performance and networking of NXP's previous family of automotive gateway devices, which creates new opportunities with service-oriented gateways. The S32G integrated network acceleration technology offloads its multi-core Arm Cortex processors to focus on valued services.

The combined solution enables car makers to comply with current guidelines and upcoming UNECE regulations on vehicle type approval with regard to cyber security, equipping vehicle systems with the ability to detect and respond to cyber security incidents.

"With Argus Ethernet IDS integrated with the NXP S32G processor car makers can accelerate the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), modern service-oriented gateways, and other mobility innovations, with the assurance of the best in cyber security," said Nir Rozen, VP Product at Argus Cyber Security. "Together with NXP, we are protecting some of the most critical components of a vehicle."

"We are pleased to work with Argus to enable advanced Ethernet IDS capabilities leveraging the network acceleration technology NXP introduced to the automotive market with the S32G," said Brian Carlson, Director of Product Line Management for Vehicle Network Processors at NXP. "With our combined expertise, we offer automotive customers a differentiated IDS solution that can increase the security and safety of future connected vehicles."

Argus and NXP will host a 30 minute mini tech session to discuss and showcase the Ethernet IDS solution on the NXP eXperience site on March 26 at 7:30 pm IST.

About Argus:

A global leader in automotive cyber security, Argus provides proven in-vehicle solutions professional services, and an automotive security operation center (ASOC). Currently in production, Argus products and services help protect, detect, and respond to cyber attacks targeting any vehicle component, network, or post-production fleet. With decades of experience in both cyber security and automotive, Argus' award-winning research team helps identify existing and potential risks, threats, and vulnerabilities in the vehicle network elements and other key components, while preparing customers for emerging regulations. Global customers include car manufacturers, their Tier 1 suppliers, and aftermarket connectivity providers. Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Seoul. Visit argus-sec.com to learn more.

Argus is an independent company of Elektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services.

