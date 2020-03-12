Social Life Network, Inc: MjLink.com Announces 2 Million Registered Users

Expanding its member base and market share in the rapidly growing global hemp and cannabis industry.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC PINK:WDLF), announced today that the company exceeded 2 million users throughout their MjLink social network platform.

The company enables business professionals and consumers to connect, share and grow their industry connections, knowledge and brand awareness through one of the most active online cannabis community in the world.

In a Form 1-A that was filed on February 13th, 2020 with the SEC, the Company is preparing to us a Reg A Tier 2 offering to raise up to $50M to further grow the company in the U.S. and into global markets that have passed legalization.

"Passing the 2 million user-mark this past February was a major milestone for the company," says CEO, Ken Tapp. "We have seen a major increase in usership these past few months while people around the world become more isolated from each other as a result of the coronavirus outbreak", added Tapp.

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. and is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with four industry specific social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network, MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network, HempTalk.com, a business-to-consumer social network, and MjInvest.com, a cannabis industry investor network that produces the MjMicro Capital Conference.

