Project background

The company wanted to ensure agile discovery of innovative potential partners. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze peer companies and their key suppliers within the food and beverage industry to evaluate their sourcing and procurement best practices.

Objective 2: They also wanted to minimize maverick spend across the supply chain.



"Oversaturated marketplaces and changing consumer demands are compelling food and beverage firms to leverage the use of procurement best practices solutions to offer personalized experience and reduce costs," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading food and beverage company - identified functional drivers that impacted the profitability. The solution offered helped them to:

Implement best-in-class sourcing and procurement strategies.

Reduce maverick spend across business units.



Outcome: To cater to the specific requirements of the client, the experts at SpendEdge adopted a comprehensive research methodology. This enabled the client to categorize high-performing suppliers that can help them control costs without posing much risk. The engagement further helped the client to gain insights into the category, supplier, region, and branch-level spend intelligence to implement capital allocation strategies and improve operational efficiency.



