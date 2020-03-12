Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market monitoring analysis. The client, a global 500 cosmetics products manufacturer, headquartered in Sweden, wanted to expand its cosmetics products range to the United States. They wanted to conduct market monitoring analysis to understand the FFDCA (Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act) policies in the US, undertake sustainable packaging alternatives, and identify innovative marketing strategies to promote their products in the new market. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring solution.

Our Integrated ApproachTo help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and expand its natural cosmetics products range to the United States, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market monitoring analysis, competitive intelligence engagement, and market forecast study. The engagement also involved gathering detailed insights into the US natural cosmetics market size, identifying the latest R&Ds, analyzing key competitors, and understanding customers' evolving requirements regarding cosmetics products.

Increasing market demand for natural cosmetic products and rising R&D expenditures are likely to transform the natural cosmetics market over the coming years. Our market intelligence experts can help you to keep pace with market transformations and industry developments. RFP for more insights.

Business impact of the market monitoring solution for the natural cosmetics market client

Analyzed the industry with respect to market metrics and forecasted its growth

Gained go-to-market recommendations

Identified packaging trends in the US natural cosmetics market

Adopted sustainable packaging solutions

Gained recommendations on alternatives to microbeads

Carved a niche for the brand in the US natural cosmetics market

Enhanced profit margins by 33%

Redesigned existing products to environmental-friendly cosmetics products

