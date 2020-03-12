RELEX Solutions, provider of cloud-based retail optimization, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Retail Planning Q1 2020. The Forrester Wave, released by independent research firm Forrester, is "a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace." Each Forrester Wave is compiled using information from analysts, research associates, a vendor response team and customer references. RELEX was among a select group of companies invited to participate in this evaluation.

RELEX received the top scores possible in eleven criteria, including:

Application architecture

Services-to-product revenue ratio

Customer segmentation and store clustering

Aggregate demand forecast

Initial order, replenishment, and allocation

Planning within constraints

Continuous planning

Next best action

References

Execution roadmap

Customers

According to the Forrester report, "In our evaluation, RELEX offered above-par architecture, customer segmentation, replenishment and allocation, planning within constraints and aggregate demand management." The report also states, "RELEX Solutions appeals most to international grocery and hard goods retailers looking for sophisticated planning and execution, taking account of constraints such as pack size and display space."

"We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader in the most recent Forrester Wave: Retail Planning," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Group CEO at RELEX Solutions. "Our goal is to help our customers navigate their retail planning challenges while building strong, enduring relationships. We believe these results validate our success in meeting that goal."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that's built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, pricing and promotion strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 250+ customers who love us ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, Big Lots, Bünting, PetSmart and WHSmith, and has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

