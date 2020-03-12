eQ-3 Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the European Smart Thermostats Market with its Array of Whole Home Solutions

Its Homematic IP helps regulate energy consumption by reducing energy usage while enhancing indoor climate and living comfort

LONDON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global smart home thermostats market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes eQ-3 and its Homematic IP product line with the 2019 European Company of the Year Award. With its affordable entry pricing and an array of smart home devices, seamless purchase experience, interactive customer base, and adoption of latest technologies for wireless communication, eQ-3 has set itself ahead of the pack in the European smart thermostats market.

"In addition to heating and cooling control, eQ-3 offers home control solutions such as smart plugs, controls for shutters and blinds, security and surveillance products, weather sensors, and a Homematic IP-wired system for smart home installations," said Dennis Marcell Victor Senior Research Analyst. "The Homematic IP radiator thermostat gives users control over room temperature by connecting with window sensors, home sensors, and the building's heating equipment. This provides for an enormous gain in living comfort. In addition to regulating room temperature, Homematic IP products create a pleasant indoor climate by adjusting the humidity, which also helps protect the building fabric and reduces mold growth."

Uniquely, eQ-3's Homematic IP thermostats can connect to other smart home products to facilitate temperature control inside the household. Window shutters automatically operate based on sensor inputs related to sunrise and sunset and also communicate with the system to identify empty rooms that do not need heating. Thus the thermostats make a significant contribution to reducing energy consumption. Furthermore, the eQ-3 Homematic IP thermostat is highly user-friendly. It does not require technical expertise, is easy to install, and has an independent power supply and integrated radio technology, which allows it to be operated wirelessly through a free mobile application or via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

eQ-3's customers can integrate the thermostat with 100 different Homematic IP home products through next-generation Internet protocol, Ipv6. IPv6 ensures seamless communication between different smart home products and significantly, eQ-3 is the first company to embrace this version of Internet protocols. Homematic IP is the only smart home system with its protocol-, IT- and data security certified by VDE, one of Europe's largest test and certification houses.

"Over the next few years, eQ-3 will focus on expanding its presence beyond Germany, UK, France and other European countries," noted Victor. "Overall, its customer-focused approach, which prioritizes affordability, reliability, ease of installation, user-friendliness, and personal data privacy, is expected to help it continue dominating the European leader board."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About eQ-3

eQ-3 is one of the leading innovation and technology companies in the smart home market, especially regarding home control solutions. With more than 200 different types of products, eQ-3 provides the largest product portfolio in the industry. More than 36 million wireless devices in more than two million households originate from eQ-3. This makes eQ-3 the European market leader in smart home technology for the fifth time in a row, based on the number of whole home solutions installed. Homematic IP, the company's newest smart home system and the next generation of Homematic, is an open platform based on the Internet standard IPv6 and fully compatible with the devices of the Homematic family. The products are designed and developed at the headquarters in Leer, Germany. Manufacturing takes place in the own production factory in Zhuhai, South China. The ELV/eQ-3 group has been family owned since its foundation. In 2007 the eQ-3 group was spun-off from ELV Elektronik AG, which was established in 1978. Further information: www.eQ-3.de, www.HomeMatic.com, www.homematic-ip.com.

