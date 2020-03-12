The "Market of Malt Extracts in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of malt extracts gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of malt extracts from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of malt extracts in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of malt extracts, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of malt extracts in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of malt extracts. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of malt extracts on the basis of data from manufacturers of malt extracts in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of malt extracts in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of malt extracts
1.1. Consumption of malt extracts in Russia
- Consumption of malt extracts
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of malt extracts
- Structure of malt extracts by source of supply
1.2. Production of malt extracts
- Dynamics and volumes of production of malt extracts
- Production of malt extracts by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of malt extracts
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of malt extracts
1.3. Import of malt extracts
- Import of malt extracts, physical terms
- Import of malt extracts by countries, import structure
- Import of malt extracts by regions, import structure
- Import of malt extracts by company
- Import seasonality of malt extracts
- Import of malt extracts, value terms
- Import of malt extracts by countries, import structure
- Import of malt extracts by regions, import structure
- Import of malt extracts by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of malt extracts
- Export of malt extracts, physical terms
- Export of malt extracts by countries, export structure
- Export of malt extracts by regions, export structure
- Export of malt extracts by company
- Export seasonality of malt extracts
- Export of malt extracts, value terms
- Export of malt extracts by countries, export structure
- Export of malt extracts by regions, export structure
- Export of malt extracts by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of malt extracts
1.5. Prices for malt extracts in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of malt extracts
1.6. Sales of malt extracts
- Sales of malt extracts
2. Forecast of market of malt extracts in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of malt extracts in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of malt extracts in Russia
- Forecast of production of malt extracts in Russia
- Forecast of export of malt extracts in Russia
- Forecast of import of malt extracts in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of malt extracts
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian malt extracts
4. Producers of malt extracts in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdy0wl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005525/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900