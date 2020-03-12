The "Market of Malt Extracts in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of malt extracts gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of malt extracts from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of malt extracts in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of malt extracts, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of malt extracts in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of malt extracts. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of malt extracts on the basis of data from manufacturers of malt extracts in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of malt extracts in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of malt extracts

1.1. Consumption of malt extracts in Russia

Consumption of malt extracts

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of malt extracts

Structure of malt extracts by source of supply

1.2. Production of malt extracts

Dynamics and volumes of production of malt extracts

Production of malt extracts by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of malt extracts

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of malt extracts

1.3. Import of malt extracts

Import of malt extracts, physical terms

Import of malt extracts by countries, import structure

Import of malt extracts by regions, import structure

Import of malt extracts by company

Import seasonality of malt extracts

Import of malt extracts, value terms

Import of malt extracts by countries, import structure

Import of malt extracts by regions, import structure

Import of malt extracts by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of malt extracts

Export of malt extracts, physical terms

Export of malt extracts by countries, export structure

Export of malt extracts by regions, export structure

Export of malt extracts by company

Export seasonality of malt extracts

Export of malt extracts, value terms

Export of malt extracts by countries, export structure

Export of malt extracts by regions, export structure

Export of malt extracts by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of malt extracts

1.5. Prices for malt extracts in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of malt extracts

1.6. Sales of malt extracts

Sales of malt extracts

2. Forecast of market of malt extracts in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of malt extracts in Russia

Forecast of consumption of malt extracts in Russia

Forecast of production of malt extracts in Russia

Forecast of export of malt extracts in Russia

Forecast of import of malt extracts in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of malt extracts

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian malt extracts

4. Producers of malt extracts in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

