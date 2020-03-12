Brosix inc.: Brosix IM to Offer Free Team Communication Networks to Businesses Affected by the COVID-19 Virus

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Brosix Inc. has announced that they will provide free team network support to businesses affected by the COVID-19 virus. Effective immediately, businesses and organizations which are asking employees to work remotely in order to combat the spread of the virus, and aren't currently Brosix customers, can now receive free team networks for a period of 3 months. This offer comes with no requirement to continue the service beyond this period.

Brosix makes remote employees feel like they are in the office, so businesses can use this offer to keep employees in close contact while working remotely. Brosix network features, including text chat, audio and visual calls, unlimited file transfer and chat rooms, can provide businesses with a virtual collaboration space that they can utilize during office shutdowns due to the COVID-19 virus.

"During these challenging times we wanted to demonstrate our commitment to supporting teams in their efforts to keep their employees connected and collaborating efficiently" states Brosix CEO and co-founder Stefan Chekanov. "Our decision aims to provide support to businesses and organizations making difficult decisions regarding their employees' health and safety," he further adds.

Brosix encourages businesses to reach out to the customer service team for further information on how they can access this offer via the link.

Brosix Inc. was founded in 2006 with the goal of developing secure team communication solutions. Brosix's private team networks place security and user functionality as top priorities by providing teams with secure collaboration environments. Since its founding, Brosix has worked with businesses and organizations in dozens of countries worldwide.

Contact:

Brosix Inc.

Stefan Chekanov

contact@brosix.net

(302) 261-5234

Brosix Inc. 501 Silverside Road, Suite 105 Wilmington, DE 19809 USA

SOURCE: Brosix inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580407/Brosix-IM-to-Offer-Free-Team-Communication-Networks-to-Businesses-Affected-by-the-COVID-19-Virus