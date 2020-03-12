The "Bitumen Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the bitumen market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of bitumen from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the bitumen market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of bitumen, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest bitumen producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of bitumen producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of bitumen producers on the basis of data from bitumen manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of bitumen in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Bitumen market

1.1. Bitumen consumption in Russia

Bitumen consumption, physical terms

Bitumen consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of bitumen

Bitumen structure by source of supply

1.2. Bitumen production

Dynamics and volumes of bitumen production

Bitumen production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian bitumen market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Bitumen production seasonality

1.3. Bitumen import

Bitumen import, physical terms

Bitumen import by countries, import structure

Bitumen import by regions, import structure

Bitumen import by company

Bitumen import seasonality

Bitumen import, value terms

Bitumen import by countries, import structure

Bitumen import by regions, import structure

Bitumen import by company

Import prices

1.4. Bitumen export

Bitumen export, physical terms

Bitumen export by countries, export structure

Bitumen export by regions, export structure

Bitumen export by company

Bitumen exports seasonality

Bitumen export, value terms

Bitumen export by countries, export structure

Bitumen export by regions, export structure

Bitumen export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of bitumen market

1.5. Prices for bitumen in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on bitumen market

1.6. Bitumen sales

Bitumen sales, physical terms

Bitumen sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Bitumen market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in bitumen market in Russia

Forecast of bitumen consumption in Russia

Forecast of bitumen production in Russia

Forecast of bitumen export in Russia

Forecast of bitumen import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in bitumen market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian bitumen

4. Bitumen producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

