The "Bitumen Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the bitumen market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of bitumen from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the bitumen market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of bitumen, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest bitumen producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of bitumen producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of bitumen producers on the basis of data from bitumen manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of bitumen in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Bitumen market
1.1. Bitumen consumption in Russia
- Bitumen consumption, physical terms
- Bitumen consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of bitumen
- Bitumen structure by source of supply
1.2. Bitumen production
- Dynamics and volumes of bitumen production
- Bitumen production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian bitumen market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Bitumen production seasonality
1.3. Bitumen import
- Bitumen import, physical terms
- Bitumen import by countries, import structure
- Bitumen import by regions, import structure
- Bitumen import by company
- Bitumen import seasonality
- Bitumen import, value terms
- Bitumen import by countries, import structure
- Bitumen import by regions, import structure
- Bitumen import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Bitumen export
- Bitumen export, physical terms
- Bitumen export by countries, export structure
- Bitumen export by regions, export structure
- Bitumen export by company
- Bitumen exports seasonality
- Bitumen export, value terms
- Bitumen export by countries, export structure
- Bitumen export by regions, export structure
- Bitumen export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of bitumen market
1.5. Prices for bitumen in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on bitumen market
1.6. Bitumen sales
- Bitumen sales, physical terms
- Bitumen sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Bitumen market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in bitumen market in Russia
- Forecast of bitumen consumption in Russia
- Forecast of bitumen production in Russia
- Forecast of bitumen export in Russia
- Forecast of bitumen import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in bitumen market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian bitumen
4. Bitumen producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4t7zg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005543/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900