The "Polystyrene Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report

Our business analysis of the polystyrene market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of polystyrene from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the polystyrene market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of polystyrene, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest polystyrene producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of polystyrene producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of polystyrene producers on the basis of data from polystyrene manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of polystyrene in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Polystyrene market

1.1. Polystyrene consumption in Russia

Polystyrene consumption

Polystyrene consumption, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of polystyrene

Polystyrene structure by source of supply

1.2. Polystyrene production

Dynamics and volumes of polystyrene production

Polystyrene production by regions

Polystyrene production by types

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian polystyrene market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Polystyrene production seasonality

Polystyrene production capacity

1.3. Polystyrene import

Polystyrene import, physical terms

Polystyrene import by countries, import structure

Polystyrene import by regions, import structure

Polystyrene import by type, import structure

Polystyrene import by company

Polystyrene import seasonality

Polystyrene import, value terms

Polystyrene import by countries, import structure

Polystyrene import by regions, import structure

Polystyrene import by type, import structure

Polystyrene import by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.4. Polystyrene export

Polystyrene export, physical terms

Polystyrene export by countries, export structure

Polystyrene export by regions, export structure

Polystyrene export by type, export structure

Polystyrene export by company

Polystyrene exports seasonality

Polystyrene export, value terms

Polystyrene export by countries, export structure

Polystyrene export by regions, export structure

Polystyrene export by type, export structure

Polystyrene export by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance of polystyrene market

1.5. Prices for polystyrene in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on polystyrene market

1.6. Polystyrene sales

Polystyrene sales

2. Forecast of Polystyrene market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in polystyrene market in Russia

Forecast of polystyrene consumption in Russia

Forecast of polystyrene production in Russia

Forecast of polystyrene export in Russia

Forecast of polystyrene import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in polystyrene market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian polystyrene

4. Polystyrene producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

