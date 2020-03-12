Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Chavez for Charity Is Highlighting The Malala Fund For Their Charity of the Month

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Chavez for Charity who is supporting numerous humanitarian efforts with charity bracelets through their Colors for Causes Campaign. For the Month of March, Chavez for Charity is featuring the Malala Fund, which empowers young girls through 12 years of education.

Chavez for Charity has a beautiful collection of color matched charity bracelets that they sell online. Each charity bracelet is color matched to a specific charity - purple charity bracelets help support the Malala Fund, green charity bracelets support the Sierra Club Foundation. Every charitable bracelet sold helps Chavez for Charity donate 25% of net profits directly to the charity that the colored charity bracelet supports. Among the charities that Chavez for Charity supports aside from the Malala Fund are influential charities that are facing some of the most important humanitarian issues that we face today such as LGBT rights and acceptance, companion animal homelessness, breast cancer, and ending world hunger and poverty.

To date, Chavez for Charity has claimed 13 Findit® Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. Each of the names represents a specific charitable organization that Chavez for Charity donates a portion of their proceeds from each bracelet sold or a keyword or phrase that Chavez for Charity is looking to index under in search engines.

Businesses and individuals that are looking to increase their online web presence can retain Findit for online marketing services.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated "As part of our online marketing strategy for Chavez For Charity we wanted to get them indexing higher in search results under Charity Bracelets while also increasing their overall online presence in search and social. With the robust campaign Findit has been providing Chavez for Charity, they are now indexing on page one of Google for Charity Bracelets and their overall ranking on Alexa has improved over the past several months."

Chavez for Charity has a beautiful selection of charity bracelets that make amazing gifts for friends, family, coworkers and for yourself. They help support worthy foundations, spread the word about Chavez for Charity's mission as well as the mission of the charity you elect to support with your purchase.

Chavez for Charity Colors for Causes Campaign Supports:

Malala Fund - Purple Charitable Bracelets

Water.org - Blue Charitable Bracelets

Best Friends Animal Society - Brown Charitable Bracelets

The Hunger Project - Black Charitable Bracelets

TAPS - Gold Charitable Bracelets

Sierra Club Foundation - Green Charitable Bracelets

Matthew Shepard Foundation - Multi Colored Charitable Bracelets

Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation - Pink Charitable Bracelets

Chavez for Charity's Featured Charity Bracelets That Benefit The Malala Fund

Strong, Powerful, Beautiful - Set of Three

Empowered Women, Empower Women - Set of Two

Besties Bracelets - Set of Two

To learn more about Chavez for Charity and their Colors for Causes Campaign, visit Chavez for Charity Colors for Causes.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for Chavez for Charity that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Chavez for Charity

When Julie Chavez founded Chavez for Charity in 2013, she had an ambitious vision. She wanted to create a line of colorful bracelets that would contribute, in a significant way, to some of the most important humanitarian issues facing our world today. Leveraging her background as the Founder and Designer of the small, yet highly coveted jewelry line Marie Chavez, whose fans included a-list celebrities like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Rosario Dawson, and Anne Hathaway, Julie carefully crafted a brand that is unique in its mission and has a purpose much greater than profits. Supporting their trademark phrase "Colors for Causes™', each of the 10 colors in the collection represents a distinct cause. For every product sold, Chavez for Charity donates 25% of their profit to each color's corresponding cause.

To date, Chavez for Charity has provided over 6,000 people in rural and impoverished communities with clean water; funded over 500 micro-loans for women entrepreneurs world wide, covered 1,400 hours of critical pediatric cancer research, impacted 724 students in Ghana for a lifetime with Teacher Support Programming - and the list goes on. With over 3,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada carrying their iconic bracelets, in 2018 Chavez for Charity will proudly celebrate 1.6 million dollars in donations. While this is a major milestone for the company, it is just the beginning of what they aspire to accomplish.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

