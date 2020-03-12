On March 6, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of BBB+ with a Stable Outlook to the National Slovak Society of the United States of America (NSS Life or the Society). NSS Life is a 130-year-old fraternal benefit society domiciled in McMurray, Pennsylvania. NSS Life is America's oldest Slovak fraternal society and the ninth largest fraternal organization in the United States, based on net admitted assets.

The rating reflects the Society's profitable operations, solid balance sheet, low-risk product offerings, conservative asset portfolio, and growing membership base. NSS Life's low operating expense profile facilitates growth in earnings. In addition, the Society has sound liquidity, favorable lapse experience, excellent persistency and good financial flexibility, with access to capital from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and no debt outstanding. Countering these strengths are NSS Life's reliance on interest-sensitive business, noteworthy exposure to spread compression and reinvestment risk, and the need for its ERM program to mature and get fully integrated into the organization's strategies and decision-making processes. The vast majority (94%) of the Society's reserves is related to annuities. Both its legacy annuity blocks (with roughly half of members' account values held in products with guarantees of 3% or higher) and new deposits (with relatively high current crediting rates) are susceptible to spread compression in the current low interest rate environment.

To view the report, click here

