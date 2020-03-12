A 24-Hour, Follow-the-Sun Digital Experience to Unite Global Learners as Business Continuity is Challenged

Skillsoft and SumTotal have announced a fundamental change to their annual learning event, Perspectives. This year, Perspectives 2020 will be fully digital. Historically held in different regions around the world, the event will be a live, virtual experience for attendees globally and will run over the course of 24 hours.

As businesses make the decision to limit travel as a result of COVID-19, Skillsoft will unite learning, talent, and business leaders across organizations and industries with this one-of-a-kind event, setting the standard for how conferences can be translated into global, digital experiences.

"The safety of our customers and employees is paramount, and we have a responsibility to do what's best for Perspectives attendees," said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Skillsoft CMO. "Digital learning is at the core of our business and moving to an entirely virtual and global experience is a natural extension of what we do every day."

"We have an opportunity to shift our thinking entirely. Whether it be digital transformation, a remote workforce or COVID-19, the ways in which we work, collaborate, and learn makes business continuity possible and requisite," continued Boockoff-Bajdek. "As we broaden the Perspectives experience this year with a live, digital event, we will democratize learning, providing access to interactive keynotes, engaging executive sessions, and exclusive content to learners around the world. Skillsoft is a global company and we believe our event will showcase that digital-first is the future, and our future."

The reimagined, digital-first Perspectives 2020 event will be held on May 13 beginning at 9 a.m. AEST in Sydney (7 p.m. EDT on May 12) and ending the day at 4 p.m. PDT in San Francisco (7 p.m. EDT on May 13).

The 24-hour, interactive content will include:

Head-to-head live debates on hot topics

Keynotes from pioneers of learning

Actionable approaches to building a learning-obsessed culture

For details on Perspectives 2020, how to get involved, and to learn more, visit perspectives.skillsoft.com.

