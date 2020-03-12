SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the inventory related challenges affecting pharmaceutical companies.

Inventory management is a complex process. In the pharmaceutical industry, the process becomes even more complex due to the presence of interrelated and interlocking subsystems. Small mistakes in inventory management can lead to confusion, increased turnaround times, unnecessary expenses, thereby endangering patient health. Advancements in the pharmaceutical industry also entail challenges in managing the supply chain.

At SpendEdge, we understand that companies face several challenges in meeting the demands for new and personalized therapeutics. And to help you understand better, we have highlighted the inventory related challenges impacting pharmaceutical companies.

Inventory Related Challenges Affecting Pharmaceutical Companies

Dependency on human resources

Lack of qualified individuals in the logistics-related domain is a major concern for pharmaceutical companies. It results in ineffective role performance and at times leaves key responsibilities unattended. Hiring a dynamic team of responsible and trained people can alleviate pressure on the HR capacity.

Order management

Order management is crucial for companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Data about the availability of products in the different levels of the supply chain is a key decision making factor. Lack of accurate data makes companies rely on assumptions and experience, thereby negatively impacting product availability and overall inventory management of pharmaceutical supplies. To obtain necessary insights into the pharmaceutical market, get in touch with our experts now!

Temperature control

Temperature can greatly affect drug potency. Inefficiency to provide the right temperature during the transit can result in major product wastage. Refrigerated storage rooms can be available in warehouses but there are chances of gaps in maintaining the temperature level.

