Skrill, the online payments company behind Skrill Money Transfer, is immediately dropping all fees and foreign exchange charges for anyone using Skrill Money Transfer to send money to Italy. There will also be no charges for recipients in Italy. The decision was announced today by Skrill CEO, Lorenzo Pellegrino, an Italian national, in a bid to support people across the country during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Skrill was founded in 2001 and its money transfer service allows customers to send money from anywhere in the world directly to people in over 40 countries, including Italy. The recipient doesn't need to have a Skrill account to receive funds, which can also be sent to bank accounts and mobile wallets.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at specialised payments platform Paysafe, said: "I am utterly heartbroken to see this situation unfold in my home country. By removing all fees and foreign exchange mark ups, people who are sending money to loved ones in Italy from outside of the country will see more of their funds going to the right place."

