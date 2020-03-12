SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS

Sunesis provided an update on its ongoing dosing study of vecabrutinib on its 2019 earning conference call: the first response assessment for the 400mg cohort will be available later in March and the 500mg readout should be available in Q220. Sunesis noted one patient on the 300mg arm is on his eighth line of treatment and his response has developed to a 47% response (from 41% at the last update), just shy of a partial response (PR).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...