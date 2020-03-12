The payments specialist establishes itself as a regular in the FT 1000 Fastest Growing Companies Europe ranking by the Financial Times and Statista

For the second time in a row, Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH (TIS) is one of the 1,000 fastest growing companies in Europe. The FT1000 Fastest Growing Companies Europe ranking by the Financial Times and Statista was published on 2nd of March with a list of the European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2015 and 2018. With its stable growth, cloud-based payments specialist TIS was able to secure a spot again in the ranking.

Jörg Wiemer, CEO and co-founder of TIS: "We're proud to be part of the FT1000 ranking once again. TIS offers a cloud-based platform which supports large and medium-sized companies in managing their bank accounts, payments and liquidity. The demand for such a cloud-based solution is high and is reflected in our excellent sales figures."

Under the current circumstances where many companies are seeing a growing need for their employees to work remotely or from home office, a cloud-based solution shows its unravelled advantage, because the finance team can process the payments anywhere, anytime. So continues the growth of TIS: Every year the software vendor registers above-average increases in sales revenues and number of employees (150 now).

Last year's dominance of tech companies in the FT1000 ranking continues in 2020. 198 of the newcomers this year are from the technology sector. When combined with fintech and e-commerce, the tech sector makes up 259 of the ranked companies. German companies are at the forefront, followed closely by Italy, the UK and France. The four nations make up around 70 percent of all winners. This year's ranking was even more competitive than the years before: To be listed, a minimum growth rate of 38.4 percent was needed. In 2019, it was only 37.7 percent.

