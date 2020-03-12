Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2020 | 19:16
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Annual Report

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Annual Report

PR Newswire

London, March 12

PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC


Annual Report and Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that copies of its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 22 April 2020 have been mailed to shareholders today.

The above documents can also be downloaded from the Investment Manager's website at
www.premiermiton.com.


Enquiries:
Claire Long
Premier Fund Managers Limited
Telephone 01483 306090

12 March 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire