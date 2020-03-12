OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies: OMRON Invests $10M USD in New Robotics and Automation Facility in Pleasanton, California

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / OMRON Corporation (OTC PINK:OMRNY) (Headquarters: Kyoto, Japan. President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) a global leader in automation technology, today announced the grand opening for its new robotics and safety automation business headquarters in Pleasanton, CA. The company has invested $10 million USD in the new 128,000 square foot facility where it will design, develop, test and manufacture industry-leading robotic and safety automation solutions.

Tom Mathias, President and CEO, OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies, said, "The new facility does many things for us as a fast-growing business. For one, we now have the space to continue investing and thriving as a global automation technology innovator. More important, we're able to bring together two key technologies with robotics and safety under one roof to create unique automation solutions and solve our customers' increasingly complex manufacturing challenges."

In November 2019, OMRON became the first automation company to launch the LD-250, a 250kg payload fully autonomous mobile robot to complement its industry-leading LD series, which has thousands of units installed in mobile robot fleets globally. Omron Robotics & Safety Technologies is a global leader in intelligent robotic systems with the most advanced portfolio of traditional industrial arms, lightweight collaborative arms, and autonomous mobile robots in the market.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of robotics and automation. Established in 1933, OMRON has more than 40,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. It offers a full portfolio of products for industrial automation, including, sensors, servos and drives, and safety devices, as well as a full line of SCARA, articulated, and parallel link robots. The company's technology supports a variety of applications in a number of industries: automotive, electronics, digital and semiconductor, packaged goods, and food and commodities, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and the environment. For more information, visit www.ia.omron.com and www.robotics.omron.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Stanton, Marketing Communications

Phone: 925.453.9711

Email: emily.stanton@omron.com

Related Images

Related Links

OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies

OMRON Global Corporation

SOURCE: OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580470/OMRON-Invests-10M-USD-in-New-Robotics-and-Automation-Facility-in-Pleasanton-California