CipherLoc Corporation: ECS and QuantaNova Announce Sales and Delivery Partnership to Serve Shared Customers with Polymorphic Encryption Products

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Today ECS (ASGN) a leading provider of solutions in science, engineering, and advanced technologies across the public and private sectors, and the QuantaNova division of Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), a developer of advanced encryption technology, announced a go-to-market partnership making ECS an authorized reseller and delivery partner for Cipherloc's entire 2020 catalog of patented and FIPS 140-2 certified cryptographic solutions.

"With the necessary evolution of security compliance requirements, like the latest DoD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), it's important for organizations to leverage the latest tools and technology to protect their valuable data," said Steve Hittle, senior Vice President and CIO of ECS. "Our partnership with Cipherloc and their next-gen technology will help strengthen ECS' growing capabilities and toolset, as we tackle our customers' complex security needs."

"Working with ECS for sales and delivery is a major step towards more securely protecting the data that U.S. and allied military, national security, and industrial workforces rely on to keep us safe," said Andrew Borene, CEO of Cipherloc and QuantaNova. "This partnership will allow us to get our patented encryption technology to markets more efficiently and better serve customers today, while improving their ability to manage the unknown risks of tomorrow."

This new partnership will enable delivery of QuantaNova's patented and FIPS 140-2 certified, next-generation encryption technology to shared customers across the U.S. and allied defense, federal civilian, and commercial markets. With an eye towards shifting compliance frameworks and the unknown effects of a post-quantum future, these sectors require solutions that strengthen their current cybersecurity postures through the adoption of truly crypto-agile solutions.

Borene added, "With this partnership, we now have a leading federal systems integrator verifying our go-to-market plan, engaged with us as an authorized reseller of our polymorphic encryption technology. Additionally, ECS is a trusted member of the U.S. defense industrial base and aligns with our mission of putting U.S. and allied customers first."

The reseller agreement gives ECS customers access to all of Cipherloc's patented polymorphic encryption technology, as well as the 2020 catalog of CipherLoc's patented and FIPS 140-2 certified cryptographic module solutions.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com

About QuantaNova, a division of Cipherloc Corporation

QuantaNova provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented polymorphic encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.quantanova.com, and view our FIPS 140-2 certification here.

