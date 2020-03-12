INK Games Offers Virtual Game Ownership Based On Real-World Territories With Limited Edition Zip Code Sales

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / INK Games, the gaming initiative of technology startup InfluenceInk, Inc announced an all-new experience offering anyone - not just investors and game publishers - the chance to own digital real estate in a virtual world through zip code sales.

Using a novel "gamified" approach to user participation, INK Games becomes the first platform to offer actual territory ownership inside a growing game universe - with users at the center of the build. The zip codes are limited-edition, virtual assets that mirror real world territories. Each one represents ownership inside the virtual world and are the base layer of the platform's economy.

By owning zip codes, users will be able to monetize specific locations and earn revenue for every transaction and in-game activity that takes place inside their territory. They are also eligible for in-game bonuses, merchandise and other exclusive rewards.

"The INK Games platform is underpinned by a tracking and payment engine," said InfluenceInk Founder and CEO, Robert Towles. "We have a world-class, Emmy Award-nominated team building a variety of games for the platform. Games are connected to a territory map, much like a virtual world. Zip code owners bridge real-world and virtual economies, monetizing the game activities and interactions inside the territories they own."

INK Games is free to join, and both premium and free-to-play games are in development. After purchasing zip codes, territory owners will be able to monitor the economic progress of their territory and invite others to participate.

Going forward, InfluenceINK's President and Chief Creative Officer, Josh Gause sees an ever-expanding digital universe, with distinct zip code territories and owners, as the basis for all future game titles.

"Our vision is for multiple gameplay experiences running in a virtual universe, with zip code owners having a stake in the map. As the gameplay, user base and activities expand, zip code owners' revenue potential will also expand."

INK Games leads the movement of letting users and influencers monetize their social reach and control digital assets, much like a real estate investor in a virtual world.

"Ultimately, our library of games and user interest within the ecosystem will create a supply and demand driven marketplace. Eventually, owners will buy, sell or trade territories, creating a digital extension of a real-world economy," guided Gause.

About INK Games

INK Games targets gamers, online users and social influencers. The company is building a brand new platform where users can "buy" territories in the form of postal codes, which represent ownership in the platform's gaming universe. As the company builds games - and launches other game publishers' titles on the platform - territory owners will earn based on the activities, users and assets inside their postal codes.

The company's aim is to build engaging, digital games that incentivize user sign-ups and reward influencers for their role in building game communities, while providing an economic reward to users for their ongoing participation. For more information visit INKGames.com

