FreeConferenceCall.com Sees Global User Surge and Predicts Businesses Will Keep Benefits of Remote Working After Coronavirus

Free conference calling spikes in areas hardest hit by coronavirus as businesses, emergency services and community groups look for ways to connect, communicate and collaborate

LONG BEACH, California, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeConferenceCall.com has seen a surge in usage of its free conference calling services globally, as users adapt to Coronavirus advisories and restrictions. Account creations have increased 42% in the UK, 3442% in Italy, 68% France, 83% in South Korea, 121% in Spain, 94% in Germany and 393% in Japan, since January 2020.

With extreme quarantine measures being introduced globally, businesses are embracing remote working technologies and using conference calling to ensure that workers can stay connected. FreeConferenceCall.com has seen a steady rise in minutes volume across its global network since January 2020, with existing users using conference calling more frequently, and a surge in new users benefiting from the services.

"At FreeConferenceCall.com, we are witnessing a massive surge in users globally as businesses try to continue in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak. We're pleased to see people benefiting from free communications and able to connect with their families, friends and co-workers despite the difficult circumstances," said Dave Erickson, President, CEO and Founder at FreeConferenceCall.com. "We founded our business to remove the barriers to accessing communications and today we're seeing the impact it can have across the globe. We're determined to keep our service free for consumers so that they can stay connected to their communities and minimise disruption to their daily lives."

FreeConferenceCall.com is the second largest conferencing provider in the world based on minute volume and has been providing free audio-conferencing services for nearly two decades. It offers free audio conference services online and via its Android, iPhone and iPad mobile apps.

"For businesses we predict this is just the start of a change that will see businesses behaving differently even after the Coronavirus crisis is over. If we are to fight climate change and tackle the climate emergency then remote working will be a key part of that. Now that businesses all over the world have had to embrace it for their workers, we think there will be no going back," said Erickson.

FreeConferenceCall.com operates a freemium model with a local presence in over 75 countries across the globe.

Get started today at www.freeconferencecall.com

Contact:

Michael@ilexcontent.com

+44(0)1243-850-032