Tutors International Issues Urgent Call to Action for Families Considering Live-in Private Tuition Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Tutors International, the leading provider of elite private tuition services worldwide, urges families considering assistance from live-in private tutors to act immediately due to high demand and closing window of opportunity during the coronavirus outbreak

OXFORD, England, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With international travel bans taking effect in multiple countries, global private tuition firm Tutors International has issued an urgent call to action to families seeking live-in private tutors to provide continuity of education throughout the coronavirus outbreak. The company reports an unprecedented sudden burst in requests from prospective clients with immediate tuition requirements, but notes that the window of opportunity to source and relocate qualified tutors is closing rapidly.

Due to mounting time pressures, Tutors International is now only placing tutors who have already completed the company's pre-interview and security screening checks, or those who have worked for Tutors International previously. It is no longer able to meet with new prospective tutors.

Adam Caller, founder and CEO of Tutors International, stated: "Our priority at Tutors International is, as it always has been, the educational welfare of children. We are working round the clock to assist as many prospective clients as possible, however we have limited capacity for further client enquiries and a decreasing supply of pre-vetted and qualified tutors available. For this reason, we urge any families considering private tuition as an emergency measure to act immediately. With increasing US-Europe travel bans coming into effect, further limitations will be placed on our ability to relocate tutors. We do have tutors in location internationally, but with an extraordinary burst of 'money no object' requests coming in daily, the window of opportunity is closing. We will do our utmost to assist any families seeking urgent interim private tuition support, but strongly advise families to act now."

Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides high-net-worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia. Tutors International specialise in delivering international curricula, including preparation for examinations and university admissions. To provide peace of mind, the search for a tutor can commence with no commitment required.

Mr Caller added: "Even in challenging and time-pressured circumstances, we pride ourselves on supporting every child's unique interests and educational path. Our elite private tutors work with their environment and their student to create engaging learning activities which the student will enjoy and retain. Additionally, our tutors identify the specific areas in which a child requires support and addresses them directly, enabling students to make vital progress with their studies."

Tutors International has strong motivation for supporting families affected by the outbreak. As previously reported, Muying Shi - a senior member of the Tutors International management team - contracted coronavirus while in Wuhan and is now in isolation.

To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides, including full-time private tutors for families worldwide, visit www.tutors-international.com.



About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.

