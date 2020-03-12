Brand to begin test to bring the flavor of New York to all of NYC

Jericho, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today its partnership with Kitopi, the world's leading managed cloud kitchen platform. Founded in Dubai in 2017, Kitopi began serving Brooklyn in November of 2019, and expanded to Manhattan in early 2020, following successful expansion through the Middle East and London.





"This partnership gives Nathan's Famous a unique position in our home city, allowing us to expand our service and offer the flavor of New York to everyone in NYC," states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. "We've followed the evolution of delivery and managed cloud kitchen platforms closely and are excited to test this modern advancement in offering our customers more ways to access and enjoy both our 100-year-old classics and new menu items."

Customers in Manhattan and Brooklyn can order Nathan's Famous through any of the following restaurant delivery services: Grubhub, Seamless, UberEats, Caviar, Doordash, Postmates, and Deliver.com. Customers and businesses also have the option to order Nathan's Famous for catering via EZcater and Forkable.

This partnership also expands the reach of Nathan's new menu revamp, which pays homage to NYC. For the menu update, Nathan's tapped James Beard Award winner Mark Miller to help build an offering outside the brand's iconic hot dogs and fries. The evolved menu features a line of hand-dipped chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, onion rings and even a hot honey half chicken. Nathan's Famous has also introduced a new line of fresh Angus beef burgers, a fantastic Nathan's New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, as well as additional hero sandwiches and a premium line of milkshakes.

"Our new menu is all about our NYC roots, and we're thrilled that it's now accessible to everyone in this great city via this partnership with Kitopi," continues Walker.

To learn more Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 14 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan's was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Kitopi

Kitopi is the world's leading, state-of-the-art, managed cloud kitchen platform. Founded in January 2018, Kitopi is dually headquartered in New York and Dubai and has more than 1,500 employees. It currently operates more than 30 kitchens in five countries (UK, USA, KSA, UAE and Kuwait), partnering with more than 120 restaurants to drive forth its mission of powering the food economy by revolutionizing the way people can access food.

