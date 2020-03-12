SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Eleventh Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenue Underpins 22% Annual Growth; Sequentially Improved New Customer Additions, Updated Pricing Strategy, and Perfect Audience Acquisition Provide Strong Runway for 2020 Expansion

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights

Added more than 300 new SharpSpring customers, of which approximately 80% were agency customers, who selected the platform to generate leads, convert more leads to sales and measure the ROI of their marketing campaigns. New customer additions are expected to generate approximately $2.3 million in annual recurring revenue.

Finished the quarter with approximately 2,000 agency customers, over 500 direct customers and over 9,000 total businesses using the SharpSpring Marketing Automation platform.

Average monthly net revenue attrition increased to 1.9% for comparable cohorts.

Reinforced company commitment to building out infrastructure and controls designed to achieve scaled growth through the appointment of experienced finance professional and software industry veteran Michael Power as SharpSpring's new CFO.

Acquired Perfect Audience from Marin Software for net cash consideration of $4.6 million, combining a powerful SMB-focused digital ad platform with marketing automation.

Released Sales Dialer, a fully integrated, outbound calling solution that offers one-click calling, automated recording, and searchable transcription features, empowering sales teams to optimize the quality and quantity of conversations they have with prospects.

Announced a limited-time program to cover 100% of the $3,600 annual fee for marketing agencies currently enrolled, or wishing to enroll, in HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program that join SharpSpring's Agency Partner Program.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 19% to a record $6.1 million from $5.2 million in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit increased 7% to $4.0 million (65% of total revenue) from $3.7 million (72% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.26 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $1.9 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6 million in the same year-ago period.

Core net loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.1 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to core net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same year-ago period.

At year-end, the company had $11.9 million in cash, compared to $9.3 million at December 31, 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 22% to $22.7 million from $18.7 million in 2018.

Gross profit increased 21% to $15.6 million, or 69% of total revenue, from $12.9 million, or 69% of total revenue, in 2018.

Net loss totaled $12.4 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $7.4 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.2 million in 2018.

Core net loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $8.2 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to core net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.82 per share, in 2018.

2020 Financial Outlook

Turning to our financial outlook, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, we expect total revenue to range between $30 million and $31 million, which would represent an approximate increase of 32% to 37%, respectively, compared to the prior year. The company's guidance is based on recurring revenue from our current customer base and early performance results we're recording in the first quarter and the material positive impact from a recent price increase we enacted.

Management Commentary

"2019 was another period of steady growth for our company as we continued to build on our leading position as the premier agency-focused marketing automation solution in the market today," said SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson. "Financially, we generated our eleventh consecutive quarter of record revenue in Q4 and grew healthily above 20% for the year to $22.7 million. We also generated sequentially improved new customer wins and agency partner sales, which is an early but strong indicator that the efforts we took in the second half of this year to identify and improve key areas of our sales funnel are beginning to take hold. Nearing the 2,000-agency mark is a major achievement that speaks to our ability to consistently drive new customer wins over an extended period and clearly shows our immense value is being appreciated, both in price and in feature-set, by our customers.

"2019 was also a time of serious investment - investment in our processes, in our technology, and in our people. In the latter half of the year we made a number of key strategic moves with a focus on positioning our business for long-term growth. Our recent acquisition of Perfect Audience is a prime example of our approach to all three investment areas. Combining a powerful SMB-focused digital ad platform with marketing automation creates a combined product offering unlike anything on the market, and we plan to leverage the existing customer bases for both platforms to drive greater revenue streams for SharpSpring as well as our agency partners. Heading into 2020, we believe we've laid the necessary foundation to drive a re-acceleration new customer growth and improved net revenue retention, which will allow us to grow our position in a still rapidly expanding market opportunity."

SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue, net $ 6,131,690 $ 5,151,244 $ 22,699,386 $ 18,651,525 Cost of services 2,127,453 1,418,201 7,142,416 5,798,269 Gross profit 4,004,237 3,733,043 15,556,970 12,853,256 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,808,761 2,724,563 11,785,227 10,092,691 Research and development 1,352,299 1,232,342 5,036,613 4,298,031 General and administrative 2,462,779 1,989,343 8,617,073 6,358,087 Non-employee stock issuance expense - - - 508,561 Intangible asset amortization 95,250 115,000 381,000 460,000 Total operating expenses 6,719,089 6,061,248 25,819,913 21,717,370 Operating loss (2,714,852 ) (2,328,205 ) (10,262,943 ) (8,864,114 ) Other expense, net 14,537 (31,723 ) (147,338 ) (545,482 ) Loss on induced conversion - - (2,162,696 ) - Gain (loss) on embedded derivative - 25,934 214,350 (400,220 ) Loss before income taxes (2,700,315 ) (2,333,994 ) (12,358,627 ) (9,809,816 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 28,514 (83,579 ) 29,349 (330,994 ) Net loss $ (2,728,829 ) $ (2,250,415 ) $ (12,387,976 ) $ (9,478,822 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (1.11 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 11,210,816 8,600,259 10,323,889 8,512,297 Diluted 11,210,816 8,600,259 10,323,889 8,512,297



SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,881,949 $ 9,320,866 Accounts receivable 340,344 80,521 Unbilled receivables 998,048 740,425 Income taxes receivable 15,010 22,913 Other current assets 1,363,366 1,184,217 Total current assets 14,598,717 11,348,942 Property and equipment, net 1,996,722 1,260,798 Goodwill 10,922,814 8,866,413 Intangibles, net 4,658,000 1,866,000 Right-of-use assets 5,281,530 - Other long-term assets 549,022 665,123 Total assets $ 38,006,805 $ 24,007,276 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 2,052,538 $ 1,613,477 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 919,089 774,944 Deferred revenue 860,820 250,656 Income taxes payable 13,944 23,705 Lease liability, current portion 370,340 - Total current liabilities 4,216,731 2,662,782 Convertible notes, including accrued interest - 8,342,426 Convertible notes embedded derivative - 214,350 Lease liability, net of current portion 4,976,727 - Total liabilities 9,193,458 11,219,558 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - - Common stock, $0.001 par value 11,537 8,639 Additional paid in capital 58,851,285 30,446,838 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (224,793 ) (231,053 ) Accumulated deficit (29,740,682 ) (17,352,706 ) Treasury stock (84,000 ) (84,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 28,813,347 12,787,718 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 38,006,805 $ 24,007,276



SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,728,829 ) $ (2,250,415 ) $ (12,387,976 ) $ (9,478,822 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss from operations: Depreciation and amortization 282,250 260,101 1,010,123 892,233 Amortization of costs to acquire contracts 200,173 200,296 804,780 758,014 Non-cash stock compensation 354,313 253,797 1,204,213 964,676 Non-employee stock issuance expense - - - 508,561 Deferred income taxes - (14,229 ) - (168,119 ) (Gain)/Loss on disposal of property and equipment - (4,700 ) (617 ) (4,700 ) Non-cash interest - 100,000 139,372 304,301 Amortization of debt issuance costs and embedded derivative - (19,078 ) 2,903 (6,088 ) (Gain)/loss on embedded derivative - (25,934 ) (214,350 ) 400,220 Loss on induced conversion - - 2,162,696 - Unrealized foreign currency gain/loss (18,045 ) (1,047 ) 25,425 289,339 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (189,203 ) (36,358 ) (204,217 ) 3,896 Unbilled receivables (65,979 ) (43,530 ) (254,987 ) (187,246 ) Right-of-use assets 110,800 - 433,980 - Other assets (116,516 ) (324,075 ) (837,082 ) (1,097,683 ) Income taxes, net 28,759 (83,643 ) (2,094 ) 1,966,648 Accounts payable 435,137 424,807 439,028 1,094,281 Lease liabilities (96,621 ) - (377,264 ) - Other liabilities (355,841 ) 135,200 (392,480 ) 162,984 Deferred revenue 162,414 (87,255 ) 421,405 (27,283 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,997,188 ) (1,516,063 ) (8,027,142 ) (3,624,788 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business (4,566,402 ) - (4,566,402 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (302,796 ) (497,733 ) (1,365,048 ) (893,886 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment - 4,700 617 4,700 Net cash used in investing activities (4,869,198 ) (493,033 ) (5,930,833 ) (889,186 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible note - - - 8,000,000 Debt issuance costs - - - (141,657 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 42,636 147,128 968,986 596,387 Proceeds (cost) from issuance of common stock, net 4,938,985 - 15,587,990 - Net cash provided by financing activities 4,981,621 147,128 16,556,976 8,454,730 Effect of exchange rate on cash 12,772 (950 ) (37,918 ) (19,637 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,871,993 ) $ (1,862,918 ) $ 2,561,083 $ 3,921,119 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 13,753,942 $ 11,183,784 $ 9,320,866 $ 5,399,747 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11,881,949 $ 9,320,866 $ 11,881,949 $ 9,320,866



SharpSpring, Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,729 ) $ (2,250 ) $ (12,388 ) $ (9,479 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 29 (84 ) 29 (331 ) Other expense, net (15 ) 32 147 545 Non-cash gain on embedded derivative - (26 ) (214 ) 400 Non-cash loss on induced conversion - - 2,163 - Depreciation & amortization 282 260 1,010 892 Non-cash stock compensation 354 254 1,204 965 Non-employee stock issuance expense - - - 509 Franchise tax settlement - - 318 - Restructuring 176 252 309 252 Adjusted EBITDA (1,903) (1,562) (7,422) (6,247)



SharpSpring, Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO CORE NET LOSS AND CORE NET LOSS PER SHARE

(Unaudited, in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,729 ) $ (2,250 ) $ (12,388 ) $ (9,479 ) Amortization of intangible assets 95 115 381 460 Non-cash stock compensation 354 254 1,204 965 Non-employee stock issuance expense - - - 509 Non-cash gain on embedded derivative - (26 ) (214 ) 400 Non-cash loss on induced conversion - - 2,163 - Franchise tax settlement - - 318 - Restructuring 176 252 309 252 Tax adjustment 29 (10 ) 32 (87 ) Core net loss $ (2,075) $ (1,665) $ (8,195) $ (6,980) Core net loss per share $ (0.19) $ (0.19) $ (0.79) $ (0.82) Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,211 8,600 10,324 8,512



