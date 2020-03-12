Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, is pleased to announce that it is joining the SBF 120 and STOXX Europe 600 indices.

Following the quarterly review of Euronext Paris' stock market indices, the Expert Indices Committee decided to include FDJ in one of the Paris Stock Exchange's main indices, which features the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalisation. This decision will take effect as from 20 March 2020, after market close.

As from 23 March 2020, FDJ will also join the STOXX Europe 600 index, which lists the top 600 stocks by market capitalisation across 17 countries of the European region (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom).

Less than four months after the Group's initial public offering, joining these benchmark indices is a major new stock market milestone for FDJ.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A ISIN code: FR0013451333, ticker code: FDJ)

For further information: www.groupefdj.com

