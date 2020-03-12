Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PU5K ISIN: FR0013451333 Ticker-Symbol: 1WE 
Tradegate
12.03.20
18:26 Uhr
22,330 Euro
-1,820
-7,54 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,550
21,830
22:00
21,660
21,830
21:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX22,330-7,54 %