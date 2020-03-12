HEATHER MCDONALD PRODUCTION, INC.: Heather McDonald Wins Defamation Court Hearing

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / On June 24, 2019, Jim Bellino filed a lawsuit in Orange County for defamation against podcaster Heather McDonald. The complaint alleges that McDonald's podcast guests, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, said false statements about Jim and his divorce from former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Alexis Bellino.

The First Amendment does not permit public figures to silence critics through lawsuits costing tens of thousands of dollars. For this reason, McDonald's attorney, Jeff Lewis, filed an anti-SLAPP motion to request a dismissal of the defamation lawsuit.

On March 9, 2020, Judge Layne Melzer granted the motion and dismissed Bellino's defamation case.

This WIN for Heather McDonald protects the rights of podcasters to report the news whether it is a report about a world peace summit or celebrity gossip. Fortunately, California has enacted an anti-SLAPP law which allows defendants like McDonald to get to the front of the line and obtain a quick dismissal of a case.

# # #

About Heather McDonald

Heather McDonald is the host of the #1 PopCulture PODCAST - JUICY SCOOP. The show is available on the iTunes Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, and iHeartRadio app. Heather is a 2 Time Best Selling NY Author, Headlining comedian Showtime and Netflix and podcaster

Heather wrote, produced and appeared on E!'s top-rated show CHELSEA LATELY for its entire 7-year run. She also starred in AFTER LATELY, a mockumentary series on E! for its 3 successful seasons. For more information about Heather go to www.HeatherMcDonald.NET

To arrange an interview please email:

Peter Dobias.

818-649-9696

HeatherMcdonaldManagement@gmail.com

About Jeff Lewis

Jeff Lewis Law is a First Amendment attorney who regularly represents defendants who speak their mind and are unfairly targeted with lawsuits. For more information about Jeff Lewis, see, https://www.jefflewislaw.com/practice-areas/anti-slapp-and-first-amendment

Related Files

Bellino Official Minute order 2020.pdf

Related Images

SOURCE: HEATHER MCDONALD PRODUCTION, INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580494/Heather-McDonald-Wins-Defamation-Court-Hearing