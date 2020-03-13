Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that, due to the recent extraordinary downturn of global financial market conditions associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak, it is suspending the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on February 3, 2020 for 30 days, during which time the Company will reassess market conditions to determine whether the Offering will continue. The Company closed the initial tranche of the Offering in the amount of $187,500 pursuant to a news release dated February 25, 2020. Management is hopeful that market conditions will stabilize over the coming weeks so that it can complete the balance of the Offering. However, Management can provide no assurance it can complete the balance of the Offering within the next 30 days given that the market downturn and events which may have caused it are beyond the Company's control.

About Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Discovery Harbour is a Canadian TSX Venture Exchange listed company (TSXV: DHR) focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties, with a strategic focus on gold projects, in order to enhance shareholder value. Its current focus is the Caldera low sulphidation epithermal gold project in southern Nevada.

