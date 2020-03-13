Free three-day live-streamed event presents facts on health, community and government impact

Singularity University:

COVID-19: The State Future of Pandemics hosted by Singularity University (Graphic: Business Wire)

WHAT: Virtual Conference COVID-19: The State Future of Pandemic Challenges and Solutions

WHO: Singularity University Faculty and Experts

WHEN: March 16, 17 18

WHERE: Live-Streamed Virtual Conference available on-line

TOPICS PRESENTERS:

Everything you need to know about COVID-19, tracking epidemics, and vaccine development Dr. Divya Chander

State of the Global Response to COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Kraft

How governments and organizations are responding Dr. Eric Rasmussen

Five Ways Your Leadership Must Change To Thrive With Remote Work Charlene Li

Using Virtual Worlds in a Time Of Travel Disruption Aaron Frank

Strengthening your company's resilience against existential threats Chipp Norcross Paul D. Roberts

Bringing it all together and closing thoughts Dr. Tiffany Vora

Full Summit Schedule and Registration

