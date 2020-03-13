Free three-day live-streamed event presents facts on health, community and government impact
WHAT: Virtual Conference COVID-19: The State Future of Pandemic Challenges and Solutions
WHO: Singularity University Faculty and Experts
WHEN: March 16, 17 18
WHERE: Live-Streamed Virtual Conference available on-line
TOPICS PRESENTERS:
- Everything you need to know about COVID-19, tracking epidemics, and vaccine development Dr. Divya Chander
- State of the Global Response to COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Kraft
- How governments and organizations are responding Dr. Eric Rasmussen
- Five Ways Your Leadership Must Change To Thrive With Remote Work Charlene Li
- Using Virtual Worlds in a Time Of Travel Disruption Aaron Frank
- Strengthening your company's resilience against existential threats Chipp Norcross Paul D. Roberts
- Bringing it all together and closing thoughts Dr. Tiffany Vora
Full Summit Schedule and Registration
