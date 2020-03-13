JR Central to Launch Online Reservation Service for "Tokaido Sanyo Shinkansen" Bullet Train Tickets

TOKYO, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) will launch an official online reservation service (*) allowing oversea travelers to purchase, before coming to Japan and from all over the world, tickets for the Tokaido Sanyo Shinkansen (bullet train) which runs through Japan's golden route connecting Tokyo, Mt. Fuji, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima, Hakata and other destinations.

(*) Service available in English.

The Shinkansen offers high speed and convenience. Trains run frequently and on time, seating is readily available, and travel is comfortable, safe and enjoyable. It is an efficient and reliable choice for long distances as well as short day trips.

Of course, Shinkansen tickets may be purchased at station ticket offices in Japan. But, this new service makes it easy and simple to book and buy tickets from countries outside of Japan. Moreover, travelers may change their booking as many times as they like without any additional charge. For leisure and business travelers planning a visit, register now to get Shinkansen tickets and enjoy travel in Japan.

For more details, please visit: https://smart-ex.jp/en/lp/app/

Features:

1. Book seats and purchase tickets

-Beginning one month prior to departure

-From inside and outside Japan

2. Change reservations

-Without charge

-As many times as wanted

-Up to 4 minutes before departure



*Foreign transaction fee prescribed by the credit card company may be charged according to the card used.

3. Pick up tickets

Collect tickets easily and quickly at ticket machines in Tokaido Sanyo Shinkansen stations

4. No train restrictions

Tickets may be booked and purchased for all types of Tokaido Sanyo Shinkansen, including the fastest NOZOMI, with up to 17 departures per hour during peak times.

For travelers with oversized baggage

Reservation is required when bringing oversized baggage with overall dimensions (length + width + height) of between 160 cm and 250 cm (about 62 in. and 98 in.). Any oversized baggage carried onboard without a reservation is subject to a carry-on oversized baggage fee.

For more information, please visit: https://global.jr-central.co.jp/en/info/oversized-baggage/index.html

*Credit cards

Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Express and Diners Club cards are accepted.