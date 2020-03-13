Chinese PV heavyweight Canadian Solar has announced an offtake deal for its Gunnedah solar project with e-commerce giant Amazon in the Australian state of New South Wales. The e-commerce giant also plans to build a 50 MW solar plant near Zaragoza, in eastern Spain.From pv magazine Spain and pv magazine Australia Canadian Solar has signed a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with e-commerce giant Amazon to help the company meet its renewable energy goals. The power will be supplied from the 146 MW/110 MW Gunnedah Solar Farm, which will reach commercial operation by 2021. The solar project was ...

