Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861149 ISIN: LU0061462528 Ticker-Symbol: RRTL 
Xetra
12.03.20
17:35 Uhr
29,720 Euro
-3,880
-11,55 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RTL GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RTL GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,180
31,840
08:30
31,300
31,800
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA11,040-4,00 %
RTL GROUP SA29,720-11,55 %