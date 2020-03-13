The lawful interception market is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rapid development in communications infrastructure has encouraged lawbreakers to find new areas of exploitation and shift toward online exploitation activities. Electronic communications are taking on new forms and are broadening into larger audiences, and data volumes are soaring. This creates opportunities for cybercrime, in turn, intensifying the challenge for law enforcement agencies and service providers to protect security breaches. With the increase in security threats, lawful interception has become a priority. The use of lawful interception helps to counteract crime and terrorism. Moreover, also it helps to ease and improve the investigation process for collecting evidence and aids in better inspection. Such factors are likely to fuel the demand for lawful interception during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, vendor compliance with standards and regulations governing lawful interception will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyses other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Lawful Interception Market: Vendor Compliance with Standards and Regulations Governing Lawful Interception

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) offers standards such as ETSI TS 101 331, which guides the lawful interception of telecommunications in the area of co-operation by network operators, access providers, and service providers. It allows systematic and extensible communication between network operators and law enforcement agencies over defined interfaces, in compliance with national legislation. Also, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) together define a number of standards such as J-STD-025-A/B (Voice, CDMA), T1.678v2 (VoIP), ATIS-1000013.a.2009 (IAS), and ATIS-0700005 (VoIP, MM), which help network operators and service providers comply with CALEA. Some of the major vendors of lawful interception solutions, such as Utimaco GmbH and IPS S.p.A. offer products that are compliant with ANSI/ATIS and ETSI standards. Thus, adherence to the standards will eventually help in increasing the sale of the lawful interception solutions.

"The increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception will be a major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Lawful Interception Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the lawful interception market by application (services, devices, communication content and network technology), and geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The North America region led the lawful interception market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rise in the number of criminal activities.

