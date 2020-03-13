Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave commits to setting Science-Based Targets

Press release | Wereldhave commits to setting Science-Based Targets



Wereldhave is pleased to announce it has committed itself to reduce carbon emissions to a level in line with what climate science says is necessary. Wereldhave will set verifiable science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which independently assesses corporate emissions reduction targets against scientific best practice.



As part of Wereldhave's revised CSR Strategy "A Better Tomorrow", Wereldhave will have all common areas operate at net zero carbon by 2030. Additionally, it will help tenants and visitors to reduce their own waste and carbon leading to a net zero value chain by 2050. To implement our target, we will create a 2°C roadmap for each Full Service Center.



Dennis de Vreede, CFO, notes that: "We see it as our mission to improve a more balanced everyday life for our customers. A better environment and a low impact on the world's resources plays a pivotal role in tomorrow's everyday life. We are committed to align our Full Service Centers with the ambitious objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement."



Sustainability consultant Brian Shaw of Metabolic said: "In committing to science-based climate targets, Wereldhave joins a growing global movement of corporates taking action. Not just doing better,but doing what is necessary to keep us on track. We are delighted to work with them on this journey towards a maximum 1.5°C increase future."



The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) mobilizes companies to set science-based targets and boost their competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).



Wereldhave is currently determining, together with Metabolic, it's emissions of CO2 equivalent per square meter. Wereldhave will publish the targets once approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.



